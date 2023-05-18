Continuing its focus on the fund industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management will hold its inaugural Conference on Emerging Trends in Asset Management on May 19, 2023, which will be open to the public via webcast on the SEC website. Asset management industry leaders and academics will contribute to discussions on emerging trends in the field across four sessions. Following opening remarks, the Commission will discuss asset managers, corporate governance, and civic democracy.

In the afternoon sessions, the Commission will discuss private funds, investor protection and industry concentration; investment complexity, international effects and outsourced private services; and lastly retail investors, fund trends and investment innovation.

The full meeting agenda and list of speakers can be found here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.