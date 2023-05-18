ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that David E. Fisher has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate Group and a member of the Mergers + Acquisitions and Securities + Corporate Finance Practices. David comes to Pryor Cashman from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, where he was a corporate partner.

David partners with clients who rely on his broad-based knowledge of transactional, securities, and general corporate operations. He has an extensive background in counseling private and public companies, including multinational corporations and private equity firms in connection with mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capital raising, financings, and public and private offerings.

Through his management of transactions and financing arrangements, which have ranged from strategic portfolio acquisitions to multibillion-dollar deals, David has gained a reputation as a fair and tough negotiator with an in-depth knowledge of his clients' operations and business goals. He has formed long-term client relationships, particularly in the manufacturing, heavy machinery, cannabis, software and technology, and consumer products industries. These clients count on his determination and reliable counsel in relation to an array of business concerns, which also includes corporate governance, SEC reporting, and compliance matters.

"David is a great fit for our Corporate Group, and he brings key M+A experience to a team that is thriving and growing in the current marketplace," said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. "He is the fourth lateral corporate partner to join our practice in the last 12 months, adding depth and breadth to the group."

"I'm looking forward to working with the talented corporate team at Pryor Cashman," said David. "My experience with M+A and securities work, combined with the structure, capabilities, and platform that the firm provides, will bring excellent value to our current and future clients."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.