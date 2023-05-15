United States:
Society For Corporate Governance: Southeastern Chapter Multi-City Meeting
15 May 2023
Bass, Berry & Sims
We will be presenting at the Society for Corporate Governance:
Southeastern Chapter Multi-City Meeting. The multi-city meeting
will include speakers across five different host cities in the
Southeast – Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Miami, and
Nashville.
Panelists will cover corporate governance focus areas in 2023;
advising officers and boards on developments from recent court
rulings; lessons from recent SEC enforcement actions; and next
steps for implementation of the clawback rules.
The Southeastern Chapter Multi-City Meeting for the Society for
Corporate Governance will be hosted concurrently across the region
on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Panel presentations will begin at 4:00
p.m. CT. For more information and registration, please visit the Society for Corporate Governance
website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
