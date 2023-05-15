We will be presenting at the Society for Corporate Governance: Southeastern Chapter Multi-City Meeting. The multi-city meeting will include speakers across five different host cities in the Southeast – Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Miami, and Nashville.

Panelists will cover corporate governance focus areas in 2023; advising officers and boards on developments from recent court rulings; lessons from recent SEC enforcement actions; and next steps for implementation of the clawback rules.

The Southeastern Chapter Multi-City Meeting for the Society for Corporate Governance will be hosted concurrently across the region on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Panel presentations will begin at 4:00 p.m. CT. For more information and registration, please visit the Society for Corporate Governance website.

