On April 28, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it was reopening the comment period for the proposed amendments to modernize the rules governing beneficial ownership reporting filed on Schedules 13D and 13G. The Staff of the Commission's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) released a memorandum providing supplemental data and analysis relating to the economic effects of the proposed amendments. The public comment period will remain open until June 27, 2023, or until 30 days after the date of publication of the reopening release in the Federal Register, whichever is later.

See the fact sheet.

See the DERA Report for supplemental data and analysis on certain economic effects of proposed amendments regarding the reporting of beneficial ownership.

