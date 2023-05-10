On 3 May 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) adopted amendments to modernize the disclosure requirements relating to repurchases of an issuer's equity securities, including requiring issuers to provide information regarding daily repurchase activity. The disclosure must be provided on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, depending on the type of issuer. SEC Chair Gary Gensler stated the amendments "will increase the transparency and integrity of this significant means by which issuers transact in their own securities." While Chair Gensler notes that the disclosures will allow investors "to better assess issuer buyback programs," issuers that regularly conduct share repurchases will see increased recordkeeping and disclosure obligations as a result of these amendments.

WHAT MUST BE DISCLOSED?

The final amendments require issuers to disclose certain information on a quarterly basis. Such disclosures include:

the reasons for the issuer's share repurchases and the process or criteria used to determine the amount of repurchases;

the number of shares repurchased and the average price paid each day on which a repurchase was made;

the aggregate maximum number (or dollar value) of shares that may be purchased if repurchases were conducted pursuant to a publicly announced plan;

whether certain officers and directors traded in the relevant shares in the four business days before or after the announcement of the repurchase plan or any increase in the number of shares included in the plan;

any policies and procedures relating to purchases and sales of the issuer's securities during a repurchase program by its officers and directors; and

quarterly disclosure of an issuer's adoption or termination of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

The quantitative data will be presented in the following form: