Spencer Klein spoke to The M&A Journal about the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new universal proxy card system, which will significantly impact contested director elections and will have several follow-on impacts on shareholder activism.

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved