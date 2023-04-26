This extensive Guide is a practical tool for companies that are considering raising capital through the issuance of high yield bonds. Written in plain-English, the Guide demystifies and simplifies what for many may seem like a daunting and complex covenant package and offering process. Covering the full spectrum of what issuers need to know, the Guide begins with an overview of fundamental high yield concepts and then launches into an in-depth discussion of each high yield covenant, explaining how the covenant is structured, what the covenant is designed to achieve, the pitfalls to avoid, and insightful practice tips for novices to keep in mind. The Guide also provides an overview of the 144A/Reg S offering process, including a discussion of the legal framework, a typical high yield offering timeline and the key transaction documents. Finally, the Guide concludes with a comparison of the distinguishing characteristics among high yield covenant packages in the United States, Europe and Asia.

