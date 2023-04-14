The 2023 IPO Report offers a detailed IPO market review and outlook, plus useful market metrics and need-to-know information for pre-IPO companies on the following topics:
- Recent trends in the adoption of JOBS Act relief by emerging growth companies (EGCs).
- What EGCs should consider as they prepare to exit EGC status.
- The resurgence of the reverse merger—an IPO alternative gaining traction in the life sciences sector.
- New SEC rule amendments governing the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.
- What IPO companies should know about blackout provisions in light of new SEC insider trading policy disclosure requirements.
- How a change to the Delaware General Corporation Law is expanding liability protection for company officers.
- The new SEC rule that will require compensation clawbacks for exchange-listed public companies.
- Evolving business needs, investor expectations and regulations that are shaping board composition.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.