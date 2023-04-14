The 2023 IPO Report offers a detailed IPO market review and outlook, plus useful market metrics and need-to-know information for pre-IPO companies on the following topics:

  • Recent trends in the adoption of JOBS Act relief by emerging growth companies (EGCs).
  • What EGCs should consider as they prepare to exit EGC status.
  • The resurgence of the reverse merger—an IPO alternative gaining traction in the life sciences sector.
  • New SEC rule amendments governing the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.
  • What IPO companies should know about blackout provisions in light of new SEC insider trading policy disclosure requirements.
  • How a change to the Delaware General Corporation Law is expanding liability protection for company officers.
  • The new SEC rule that will require compensation clawbacks for exchange-listed public companies.
  • Evolving business needs, investor expectations and regulations that are shaping board composition.

2023 WilmerHale IPO Report

