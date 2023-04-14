The 2023 IPO Report offers a detailed IPO market review and outlook, plus useful market metrics and need-to-know information for pre-IPO companies on the following topics:

Recent trends in the adoption of JOBS Act relief by emerging growth companies (EGCs).

What EGCs should consider as they prepare to exit EGC status.

The resurgence of the reverse merger—an IPO alternative gaining traction in the life sciences sector.

New SEC rule amendments governing the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.

What IPO companies should know about blackout provisions in light of new SEC insider trading policy disclosure requirements.

How a change to the Delaware General Corporation Law is expanding liability protection for company officers.

The new SEC rule that will require compensation clawbacks for exchange-listed public companies.

Evolving business needs, investor expectations and regulations that are shaping board composition.

2023 WilmerHale IPO Report

