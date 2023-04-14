WilmerHale's annual IPO, Venture Capital and M&A reports offer detailed insights into market conditions and provide comprehensive statistics and thoughtful analysis.

The 2023 IPO Report offers a detailed IPO market review and outlook, plus useful market metrics and need-to-know information for pre-IPO companies on the following topics:

  • Recent trends in the adoption of JOBS Act relief by emerging growth companies (EGCs).
  • What EGCs should consider as they prepare to exit EGC status.
  • The resurgence of the reverse merger—an IPO alternative gaining traction in the life sciences sector.
  • New SEC rule amendments governing the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.
  • What IPO companies should know about blackout provisions in light of new SEC insider trading policy disclosure requirements.
  • How a change to the Delaware General Corporation Law is expanding liability protection for company officers.
  • The new SEC rule that will require compensation clawbacks for exchange-listed public companies.
  • Evolving business needs, investor expectations and regulations that are shaping board composition.

The 2023 Venture Capital Report offers an in-depth US venture capital market analysis and outlook, including industry and regional breakdowns, and insights on the following topics:

  • The implications of new beneficial ownership reporting requirements for private companies under the Corporate Transparency Act.
  • Challenges posed by the expanding patchwork of state salary disclosure laws.
  • How SEC safe harbors can help pre-IPO companies weather the rigors of the "quiet period."
  • What investors need to know about state taxes on qualified small business stock.
  • Deal term trends in VC-backed M&A transactions and convertible note, SAFE and venture capital financings.

The 2023 M&A Report offers a global M&A market review and outlook, as well as insights on the following topics:

  • Trends in takeover defenses for public companies.
  • Recent cases that have placed Delaware corporations in a stronger position to limit shareholder books and records demands.
  • How deal terms compare in public and private company acquisitions.
  • Trends in VC-backed company M&A deal terms.

The relevant reports also showcase prominent recent capital markets, venture capital and M&A transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.