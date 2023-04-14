WilmerHale's annual IPO, Venture Capital and M&A reports offer detailed insights into market conditions and provide comprehensive statistics and thoughtful analysis.
The 2023 IPO Report offers a detailed IPO market review and outlook, plus useful market metrics and need-to-know information for pre-IPO companies on the following topics:
- Recent trends in the adoption of JOBS Act relief by emerging growth companies (EGCs).
- What EGCs should consider as they prepare to exit EGC status.
- The resurgence of the reverse merger—an IPO alternative gaining traction in the life sciences sector.
- New SEC rule amendments governing the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.
- What IPO companies should know about blackout provisions in light of new SEC insider trading policy disclosure requirements.
- How a change to the Delaware General Corporation Law is expanding liability protection for company officers.
- The new SEC rule that will require compensation clawbacks for exchange-listed public companies.
- Evolving business needs, investor expectations and regulations that are shaping board composition.
The 2023 Venture Capital Report offers an in-depth US venture capital market analysis and outlook, including industry and regional breakdowns, and insights on the following topics:
- The implications of new beneficial ownership reporting requirements for private companies under the Corporate Transparency Act.
- Challenges posed by the expanding patchwork of state salary disclosure laws.
- How SEC safe harbors can help pre-IPO companies weather the rigors of the "quiet period."
- What investors need to know about state taxes on qualified small business stock.
- Deal term trends in VC-backed M&A transactions and convertible note, SAFE and venture capital financings.
The 2023 M&A Report offers a global M&A market review and outlook, as well as insights on the following topics:
- Trends in takeover defenses for public companies.
- Recent cases that have placed Delaware corporations in a stronger position to limit shareholder books and records demands.
- How deal terms compare in public and private company acquisitions.
- Trends in VC-backed company M&A deal terms.
The relevant reports also showcase prominent recent capital markets, venture capital and M&A transactions.
