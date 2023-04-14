WilmerHale's annual IPO, Venture Capital and M&A reports offer detailed insights into market conditions and provide comprehensive statistics and thoughtful analysis.

The 2023 IPO Report offers a detailed IPO market review and outlook, plus useful market metrics and need-to-know information for pre-IPO companies on the following topics:

Recent trends in the adoption of JOBS Act relief by emerging growth companies (EGCs).

What EGCs should consider as they prepare to exit EGC status.

The resurgence of the reverse merger—an IPO alternative gaining traction in the life sciences sector.

New SEC rule amendments governing the use of Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.

What IPO companies should know about blackout provisions in light of new SEC insider trading policy disclosure requirements.

How a change to the Delaware General Corporation Law is expanding liability protection for company officers.

The new SEC rule that will require compensation clawbacks for exchange-listed public companies.

Evolving business needs, investor expectations and regulations that are shaping board composition.

The 2023 Venture Capital Report offers an in-depth US venture capital market analysis and outlook, including industry and regional breakdowns, and insights on the following topics:

The implications of new beneficial ownership reporting requirements for private companies under the Corporate Transparency Act.

Challenges posed by the expanding patchwork of state salary disclosure laws.

How SEC safe harbors can help pre-IPO companies weather the rigors of the "quiet period."

What investors need to know about state taxes on qualified small business stock.

Deal term trends in VC-backed M&A transactions and convertible note, SAFE and venture capital financings.

The 2023 M&A Report offers a global M&A market review and outlook, as well as insights on the following topics:

Trends in takeover defenses for public companies.

Recent cases that have placed Delaware corporations in a stronger position to limit shareholder books and records demands.

How deal terms compare in public and private company acquisitions.

Trends in VC-backed company M&A deal terms.

The relevant reports also showcase prominent recent capital markets, venture capital and M&A transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.