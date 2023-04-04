The Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") has adopted amendments to Rule 15c6-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to shorten the standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions from two business days after the trade date ("T+2") to one business day after the trade date ("T+1") and to require that affirmations be completed on the same day as the trade date ("same-day affirmation"). Under the final rules, compliance with the T+1 settlement cycle will be required beginning May 28, 2024.

SEC Adopts Final Rules Regarding One-Day Settlement Cycle (T+1).pdf (pdf | 133.25 KB )

