Companies will be affected in a variety of ways by the receivership of Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank or any other similarly situated financial institution. Companies may face difficulty accessing bank facilities or the capital markets or limitations on money market or commercial paper facilities. Resulting liquidity constraints may entail difficult decisions, including prioritizing the uses of limited cash. The constituents of many companies may be affected, including employees, suppliers, lenders and customers. The effects will impact shareholders.

Companies must also be diligent in ensuring their continued compliance with federal securities laws. In light of increased market volatility and uncertainty following the receivership of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler gave a statement on March 12, 2023 that the SEC was "particularly focused on monitoring for market stability and identifying and prosecuting any form of misconduct that might threaten investors, capital formation, or the markets more broadly."

Read the complete Legal Update.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.