So far, the SEC has been rather quiet about the impact of last week's bank failures. Here is a brief statement from SEC Chair Gary Gensler:

"In times of increased volatility and uncertainty, we at the SEC are particularly focused on monitoring for market stability and identifying and prosecuting any form of misconduct that might threaten investors, capital formation, or the markets more broadly. Without speaking to any individual entity or person, we will investigate and bring enforcement actions if we find violations of the federal securities laws."

Here is Sunday's joint press release from the FDIC, Treasury and the Fed.

Here is a link to Cooley's Silicon Valley Bank Resources page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.