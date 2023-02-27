Holland & Knight Partners Scott Mascianica and Chauncey Lane joined Woodruff Sawyer Senior Vice President Yelena Dunaevsky on the SPAC Notebook podcast for a deep dive into the state of the special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) market. The conversation focused on the latest private SPAC lawsuits and recent enforcement actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and offered best practices for entities to ensure compliance and avoid litigation and enforcement. They also provided insightful SPAC market predictions for the rest of 2023.

Listen to the full podcast episode »

