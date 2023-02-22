Litigation partners Alan R. Friedman and Steven S. Sparling, special counsel Arielle Warshall Katz, and associates Daniel M. Ketani and David Richards; and Environmental partner Andrew Otis co-authored an article titled "Securities and Exchange Commission Alleges That Investment Adviser Failed to Adequately Disclose ESG Investment Policies and Procedures" in the March/April 2023 issue of The Journal of Federal Agency Action. The article examines an enforcement action brought recently by the Securities and Exchange Commission that highlights the agency's growing interest in environmental, social, and governance-related disclosures and alleged "greenwashing" by asset managers

