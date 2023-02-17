March 1, 2023 Webinar

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

During this webinar, the presenters will discuss some of the remaining issues not addressed by federal LIBOR legislation, including for debt securities not governed by US law, securities referencing the CMS rate, and other matters, as well as the liability management approaches that may be deployed by issuers. In addition, we will address the tax implications to issuers and investors resulting from various liability management transactions, including:

Debt repurchases;

Debt modifications or exchanges;

Recapitalizations;

Bankruptcy restructurings;

Payment of consent fees.

Join Mayer Brown's Remmelt Reigersman, Ryan Castillo and Brad Berman on this webinar.

CLE credit is pending.

