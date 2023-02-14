Palo Alto – February 9, 2023 – Cooley has launched the Global Business Hub, a dynamic, cross-practice tool providing resources for US-based companies to launch and succeed in new global markets.

The Global Business Hub provides insight to assist C-level executives, board members and other key stakeholders – including legal and financial professionals – with navigating challenges and improving their understanding of the needs associated with global business operations.

The hub is designed to highlight global thought leadership, including pieces detailing the legal issues triggered by global expansion in antitrust, corporate, dispute resolution, employment, export control, intellectual property, privacy, products liability, tax and white-collar investigations.

The hub also will deliver useful content to companies that are operating internationally for the first time and managing complex operational issues derived from global expansion. It will showcase a wide range of Cooley resources and experience across multiple practice areas in global markets.

