United States: The Securities And Exchange Commission's Implementation Of Title VII Of The Dodd-Frank Act: Reviewing The Status Of Security-based Swap Market Regulation

Matthew Kulkin and Twane Harris, WilmerHale1

I. Introduction

Gary Gensler served as Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") from May 26, 2009 to January 3, 2014.2 He presided over the CFTC during the period that followed the 2008 financial crisis and led the CFTC through the development and implementation of Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Dodd-Frank"). During that time, the CFTC established new rules related to the trading, clearing, and reporting of swaps and fundamentally changed the over-the-counter swaps market regulatory framework. Chair Gensler calculated that, during his tenure, the CFTC completed "over 170 Dodd-Frank actions - nearly one a week since it was signed into law."3

On April 17, 2021, Mr. Gensler was sworn in as Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Over the last 20 months, the SEC has moved rapidly to propose and consider a number of regulatory actions. In fact, industry groups4 and legislators5 have expressed concerns with Chair Gensler's SEC's pace of action.

More recently, before this American Bar Association Derivatives and Futures Law Committee, Chair Gensler provided remarks focused primarily on the regulation of the securitybased swaps market and security-based swap execution facilities ("SBSEFs").6 Chair Gensler discussed the new requirements under which security-based swap dealers ("SBSDs")7 and major security-based swap participants ("MSBSPs")8 were required to register with the SEC before the end of 2021, among other topics. Chair Gensler also discussed that the SEC has made a substituted compliance determination order and expects to receive and review substituted compliance applications for additional jurisdictions soon.9

During his SEC Chairmanship confirmation hearings, Chair Gensler committed to "complete all rulemakings directed by Congress," including the outstanding Dodd-Frank Title VII rulemakings.10 Since his confirmation, the SEC has moved forward with several security-based swap initiatives, including proposals related to fraud and manipulation, electronic recordkeeping, and SBSEF registration and trading, among other items. Staff in the Division of Trading and Markets have also provided interpretive guidance and no-action relief to facilitate the implementation of the SEC's security-based swap rules.

This paper analyzes the SEC's progress with respect to implementation of Title VII of Dodd-Frank for security-based swaps. The paper covers rules adopted and implemented by the SEC, proposals pending adoption, staff action by the Division of Trading and Markets, and highlights relevant cases brought by the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

Presented to the American Bar Association's Derivatives and Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting 2023 February 2-4, 2023

