In our prior posts, we discussed the Securities and Exchange Commission's adoption of Rule 10D-1 that directs the securities exchanges to establish listing standards prohibiting the listing of a security of any company that fails to adopt and implement a clawback policy.

The Staff of the Division of Corporation Finance has issued Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, gathered and reprinted below, by topic, relating to the timing of disclosures and related matters.

Section 121H. Requirements Under Section 10D: Rule 10D-1 ? Listing standards relating to recovery of erroneously awarded compensation

Question 121H.01

Question: The form amendments adding check boxes to the cover page of Form 10-K, Form 20-F, and Form 40-F indicating whether the form includes the correction of an error in previously issued financial statements and a related recovery analysis are effective January 27, 2023. However, the listing standards are not required to be effective until November 28, 2023 and issuers subject to such listing standards will not be required to adopt a recovery policy for 60 days following the date on which the applicable listing standards become effective. Will issuers be required to mark the check boxes in 2023 before an issuer is required to adopt a recovery policy and comply with the applicable listing standards?

Answer:In the adopting release, the Commission indicated that it does not expect compliance with the disclosure requirements until issuers are required to have a recovery policy under the applicable exchange listing standard. While the check boxes and other disclosure requirements will be in the rules and forms in 2023, we do not expect issuers to provide such disclosure until they are required to have a recovery policy under the applicable listing standard. [January 27, 2023]

Question 121H.02

Question:Which persons will be considered named executive officers for purposes of determining the parties for whom individualized disclosure pursuant to Item 6.F of Form 20-F must be provided?

Answer:Item 6.F of Form 20-F provides for individualized disclosure for an issuer's named executive officers. Foreign private issuers that file on domestic forms and provide executive compensation disclosure under Item 402 of Regulation S-K should provide individualized disclosure for their named executive officers to the extent required by Form 20-F. For foreign private issuers that use Form 20-F, individualized disclosure is required about members of their administrative, supervisory, or management bodies for whom the issuer otherwise provides individualized compensation disclosure in the filing. [January 27, 2023]

Question 121H.03

Question:Which persons will be considered named executive officers for purposes of determining the parties for whom individualized disclosure pursuant to Item B.(19) of Form 40-F must be provided?

Answer:Item B.(19) of Form 40-F provides for individualized disclosure for an issuer's named executive officers. Such individualized disclosure is required about executive officers for whom the issuer otherwise provides individualized compensation disclosure in the filing. [January 27, 2023]

Question 121H.04

Question:Because the clawback rule applies broadly to incentive-based compensation, would the rules affect compensation that is in any sort of plan, other than tax-qualified retirement plans, including long term disability, life insurance, SERPs, or any other compensation that is based on the incentive-based compensation?

Answer:The rule is intended to apply broadly. For plans that take into account incentive-based compensation, an issuer would be expected to claw back the amount contributed to the notional account based on erroneously awarded incentive-based compensation and any earnings accrued to date on that notional amount. [January 27, 2023]

