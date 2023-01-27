United States:
A Trending Question: Litigate Or Settle?
27 January 2023
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Haima Marlier spoke to Regulatory Compliance Watch
about the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seemingly
driving more defendants to litigate their enforcement actions
rather than to settle.
According to Haima, while you don't get the SEC case file
right away in a court case, you can get the list of all names who
can support the SEC's claims and perhaps a chart of all
documents used by the Commission. Armed with this information,
"you can quickly see who they've been talking to,"
she added.
Another advantage of litigating is that you can get discovery to
help clients "understand why a resolution might be in their
best interests," Haima continued. You can also take
depositions and then go back to the SEC with a stronger position
– or a weaker one – to seek a settlement.
