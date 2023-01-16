The American Lawyer highlighted Mintz's planned move into the Miami market and quoted Managing Member Bob Bodian and Corporate & Securities Member Jim Ball on the firm's expansion. Bob shared, "This is a long-term proposition, One year isn't relevant to the long-term play. A lot of businesses are moving down there so there's a lot of opportunity." Jim continued, "The lack of volume in transactional work has been offset by higher fees generated by work on more complex financial instruments. More convertible notes are being done and more uniquely structured products, which translate into more significant legal fees."

The American Lawyer

