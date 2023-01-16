United States:
In Recession Planning, Firms See 'Opportunities' And 'Challenges'
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The American Lawyer highlighted Mintz's planned
move into the Miami market and quoted Managing Member Bob Bodian and Corporate & Securities
Member Jim Ball on the firm's expansion. Bob
shared, "This is a long-term proposition, One year isn't
relevant to the long-term play. A lot of businesses are moving down
there so there's a lot of opportunity." Jim continued,
"The lack of volume in transactional work has been offset by
higher fees generated by work on more complex financial
instruments. More convertible notes are being done and more
uniquely structured products, which translate into more significant
legal fees."
The American Lawyer
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Biodiversity ESGs New Frontier
FTI Consulting
Corporations need to view their biodiversity and climate strategies in tandem to meet increasing stakeholder expectations.
SEC Rulemaking Agenda For 2023 Released
Mayer Brown
On January 4, 2023, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs released the Fall 2022 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, which includes, among other things...
Why More Companies Are Linking CEO Pay To ESG
McDermott Will & Emery
An important new governance survey suggests an increasing willingness to consider linking a company's ESG performance measures to executive incentive compensation.