Accounting fair value standards and increased regulatory scrutiny have brought the need for greater transparency and independence and better governance to the way valuation is approached for alternative investments, such as infrastructure funds.

FTI Consulting provides independent portfolio valuation services across a broad range of infrastructure assets for fund managers and superannuation funds. We offer services throughout the fund life cycle, delivering portfolio valuations quickly, economically and with the transparency and rigor to withstand scrutiny.

With a team that includes former equity analysts, asset managers and bankers, we combine hands-on financial services experience with deep technical expertise to help clients navigate the challenges of valuing illiquid, unlisted and complex securities.

Our Valuation Services

Valuing portfolio assets for unit pricing, tax consolidation and financial reporting

Reviewing and balancing financial models to support portfolio assets

Structuring and valuing share incentive plans for executives and employees

Advising on industry 'best practice' for developing and implementing valuation policies and procedures, including establishing a valuation committee to fully meet compliance requirements

Preparing or reviewing calculations for management incentive pay-offs during exits and exit-triggering events

Valuing a broad range of infrastructure assets

Our team has valued a wide range of financial products including securities, financial agreements, derivatives and structured products across various infrastructure assets, including:

Our valuation offering

Clients trust FTI Consulting to provide independent, cost-effective and pragmatic valuation advice that complies with ASIC regulations, tax authority guidance, financial reporting and valuation standards. Our valuations can be applied across a broad range of commercial contexts, including:

Investment portfolios

Alternative assets valuations

Structuring and valuing long term incentive plans

Advice on internal valuation policy and procedures

Risk evaluation and pricing of complex assets

Taxation

Tax consolidation

Capital gains tax

Principal asset test

Small business concession

Private ruling assistance

Employee options

Transfer pricing

Valuation of intellectual property and other intangible assets

Profit margin benchmarking

Royalty rate benchmarking

Licensing advice

Benchmarking analysis for transfer pricing reports

Expert witness services for tax audits and disputes

Financial reporting

Purchase price allocation

Impairment review

Share based payments

Contingent consideration

Financial instruments

Leases

Transactions & restructurings

Independent Expert's Reports (IER)

Valuation opinions and advice

Financial modelling services

Fairness Opinions

Disputes & litigation

Litigation, arbitration and expert determination

Shareholder disputes

Post acquisition disputes

Matrimonial disputes

Tax and transfer pricing disputes

Professional negligence claims

Some services may be provided through FTI Capital Advisors (Australia) Pty Ltd AFSL # 504204.

Sample experience

Private equity portfolio Valuation of approximately 24 private equity investments in the fund for financial reporting and impairment testing purposes. Debt portfolio Debt benchmarking for the valuation of a funds' debt investments in various social infrastructure assets such as schools, TAFES & hospitals.

