Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn and Melanie Levy on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve and Melanie have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a listen!

In our sixth session, the team is joined by Jason Vigna, a Member in our Securities Litigation Practice, to discuss best practices for handling crises in the boardroom — including identifying, documenting, discussing, managing, and disclosing material risks.

We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session.

Have a board-related question for our team? Send a note to Steve Osborn, and you may have your question discussed on air!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.