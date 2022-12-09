We have updated our detailed set of FAQs on the SEC's new pay versus performance rules in an effort to answer the numerous questions we have received from our public company clients over the last few months. The FAQs offer guidance on an extensive set of questions about how the rules will apply, the disclosures required by the rules, and how companies can start preparing now for these new disclosures. For additional information on the SEC's pay for performance rules, including a summary of the rules, please refer to our client alert.

