On November 23, 2022, the SEC released its strategic plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026. The plan focuses on three goals: protect the investing public against fraud, manipulation, and misconduct; develop and implement a robust regulatory framework that keeps pace with evolving markets, business models and technologies; and support a skilled workforce that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive and is fully equipped to advance agency objectives.

To advance these goals, the SEC will seek to achieve a variety of objectives. It will continue to improve its capabilities to manage and analyze data to surveil the markets, promote competition and enforce the law. It will also continue to update the disclosure framework to address areas of investor demand, including, for example, issuers' climate risks and cybersecurity hygiene policies.

Next, the SEC will address the movement of assets into private or unregulated markets and the creation of new financial products by enhancing transparency, modifying rules and developing specific regulations. To address future market volatility, the evolution in markets and rapid growth of crypto assets, it will pursue new authority from Congress, where needed, continue to collaborate with other regulators and engage more proactively on digitization initiatives.

Finally, the SEC will continue to focus on recruiting, training and retaining staff, advancing initiatives to support equal access for everyone and providing collaboration and cross-training opportunities to more employees agency-wide.

See the Press Release and the Strategic Plan.

