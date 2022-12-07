The Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee announced a virtual public meeting to be held on December 8, 2022 to discuss several investor-related matters. The committee is scheduled to host three panels on the following topics: account statement disclosures; corporate tax transparency; and single stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The first panel on account statement disclosures will discuss whether content and information is sufficiently conveyed to investors through account statements and account information available from firms online and through apps. The second panel is set to discuss how investors can benefit from greater corporate tax transparency. Lastly, the Committee will discuss SEC Rule 6c-11, and the risks investors may not be aware of associated with single-stock ETFs. This panel will focus on the recent rise of single-stock ETFs, ETFs that give investors leveraged returns to the daily returns of specific stocks. The full agenda can be found here.

