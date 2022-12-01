Goodwin's Public Company Advisory Practice has completed its 2022-2023 Form 10-K Form Check Document for December 31 fiscal year-end companies. We are very excited to provide this tool for use by public companies in preparing their Form 10-Ks. The 10-K Form Check discusses recent disclosure developments and is updated for SEC rule changes that have occurred during the past several years. It also includes various practice tips and links to SEC guidance.

