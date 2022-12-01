United States:
Form 10-K Form Check
01 December 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
Goodwin's Public Company Advisory Practice has completed its
2022-2023 Form 10-K Form Check Document for
December 31 fiscal year-end companies. We are very excited to
provide this tool for use by public companies in preparing their
Form 10-Ks. The 10-K Form Check discusses recent disclosure
developments and is updated for SEC rule changes that have occurred
during the past several years. It also includes various practice
tips and links to SEC guidance.
