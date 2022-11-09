United States:
Globe Law And Business Chapter On U.S. D&O Liability Exposure By Meer And Blair
09 November 2022
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Jonathan Meer (Partner-New York, NY) and Kimberly Blair
(Partner-Chicago, IL) wrote the definitive chapter on directors
& officers liability exposure for the United States in the
fourth edition of the Globe Law and Business "Directors'
Liability and Indemnification: A Global Guide." The chapter
addresses the general parameters of D&O duties and the types of
claims brought against D&Os with a focus on securities claims
and regulatory matters. It also addresses the current litigation
culture in the United States including certain evolving areas of
D&O liability such as COVID-19, climate change, diversity, data
breach, special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs),
cryptocurrency, cannabis and sexual harassment.
Read excerpt from chapter.
Guide for purchase.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
