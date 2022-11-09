Jonathan Meer (Partner-New York, NY) and Kimberly Blair (Partner-Chicago, IL) wrote the definitive chapter on directors & officers liability exposure for the United States in the fourth edition of the Globe Law and Business "Directors' Liability and Indemnification: A Global Guide." The chapter addresses the general parameters of D&O duties and the types of claims brought against D&Os with a focus on securities claims and regulatory matters. It also addresses the current litigation culture in the United States including certain evolving areas of D&O liability such as COVID-19, climate change, diversity, data breach, special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), cryptocurrency, cannabis and sexual harassment.

