Anna Pinedo joined Dave Lynn, Senior Editor of TheCorporateCounsel.net and host of the Deep Dive with Dave, to discuss the publication of the fourth edition of her treatise, Exempt and Hybrid Securities Offerings, published by the Practising Law Institute.

The two discuss significant regulatory developments in exempt and hybrid offerings, the evolution of the private markets in recent years, current hybrid offering trends, and more.

Referring to the treatise's templates and forms, Lynn calls the new edition "a great resource," because it "...covers such a wide range of materials dealing with complex types of exempt and hybrid offerings."

Learn more about the latest edition of Exempt and Hybrid Securities Offerings, and listen to the complete podcast episode.

