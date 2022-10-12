ARTICLE

On October 7, 2022, the SEC reopened the public comment periods for eleven proposed rules including, among others, proposed rules relating to the following: the enhancement and standardization of climate-related disclosures for investors; enhanced ESG disclosures for investment funds and investment advisers; cybersecurity breach and risk disclosures; share buyback disclosures; and SPAC projections. The SEC reopened the comment periods after it discovered a technological error had prevented it from receiving certain comments. While affected comments were largely submitted in August 2022, the error is reported to have occurred as early as June 2021.

In order to ensure that interested persons and affected commenters have an opportunity to comment on the eleven rule proposals, the SEC is reopening the comment periods for the affected rules for 14 days following publication of the reopening release in the Federal Register. All commenters who submitted public comments to one of the affected releases between June 2021 and August 2022 should check to determine whether their comments were received and posted.

To view the list of affected releases, see here.

