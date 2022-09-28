ARTICLE

Sometimes enterprise risk management (ERM) takes on a whole new meaning. What used to be the checklist exercise accompanied by red, yellow, or green scorecards and a "remediation" plan is moving to new and more extensive risk disclosures for public companies. Beyond the financial reporting is the underlying geopolitical risks to measure across a complicated minefield of global conflicts and trade relationships. Mix in a dose of ESG compliance... the governance and audit committees have their hands full deciding the extent of disclosures as well as the testing, monitoring, and compliance requirements. The CFO team, along with legal and compliance members, have a larger burden on their hands to meet increasing regulatory pressures. More meetings for the board committees are in store... Lots to debate and resolve on the disclosure front. Much more on this topic to be discussed.

