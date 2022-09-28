Ankura Consulting Group LLC
United States:
Transparency?... SEC Reporting Becomes Exciting
28 September 2022
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Sometimes enterprise risk management (ERM) takes on a whole new
meaning. What used to be the checklist exercise accompanied by red,
yellow, or green scorecards and a "remediation" plan is
moving to new and more extensive risk disclosures for public
companies. Beyond the financial reporting is the underlying
geopolitical risks to measure across a complicated minefield of
global conflicts and trade relationships. Mix in a dose of ESG
compliance... the governance and audit committees have their hands
full deciding the extent of disclosures as well as the testing,
monitoring, and compliance requirements. The CFO team, along with
legal and compliance members, have a larger burden on their hands
to meet increasing regulatory pressures. More meetings for the
board committees are in store... Lots to debate and resolve on the
disclosure front. Much more on this topic to be discussed.
