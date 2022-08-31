The Securities and Exchange Commission recently released for comment a draft strategic plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026. In the accompanying message from Chair Gary Gensler, the Chair notes that the strategic plan focuses on the following three objectives: protecting working families against fraud, manipulation, and misconduct; developing and implementing a robust regulatory framework that keeps pace with evolving markets, business models, and technologies; and supporting a skilled workforce that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive and is fully equipped to advance agency objectives.

Among other things, the plan discusses: enhanced use of data analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, in connection with risk analysis; modernizing disclosures and delivery of disclosures; enhancing the transparency of the private markets; and enhancing the SEC's expertise in, and devoting greater resources to, products beyond equities, such as crypto assets, derivatives, and fixed income. The draft plan was prepared in accordance with the Government Performance and Results Modernization Act of 2010, which requires federal agencies to outline their missions, planned initiatives, and strategic goals for a four-year period. See the SEC press release, draft Strategic Plan, and SEC request for comment.

