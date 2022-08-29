United States:
Why Monique Winkler Is The Latest In A String Of Enforcement Lawyers To Lead The SEC's SF Regional Office
29 August 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jina Choi spoke to The Recorder about Monique Winkler,
who joins a line of enforcement lawyers from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission tapped to lead the agency's San
Francisco regional office.
"She has respect and great relationships inside the office
and outside the office," said Jina, who added that Winkler
came up in the office and has great experience.
Read the full article (subscription required).
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
ESG Reporting... Close Enough Might Not Work
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Happy summer... while you were away on holiday (still working through virtual time off), the regulators have been busy identifying Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) reporting standards...
ESG Considerations For Public Companies
Goodwin Procter LLP
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues continue to be top of mind for public companies. Some companies are just starting their ESG journey while others are working towards...