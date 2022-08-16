ARTICLE

Happy summer... while you were away on holiday (still working through virtual time off), the regulators have been busy identifying Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) reporting standards. While the debate on accuracy and reliability in ESG reporting continues, the question of how to achieve overall compliance on ESG is a board room hot topic. Management of ESG reporting and compliance can fall to a committee amongst the management team or an individual. Who manages reporting to the SEC and other government regulators will likely fall to the CFO... enter the 10-K. What ESG standards and how to measure against those will be quite the journey for many. At the moment, there is time to gather task forces and tiger teams to address the measurement and implementation process. Board sub-committees are responding to the compliance and regulatory mandates. CFOs and GCs are working together to bring internal audit and compliance functions into focus on reporting. Now is a good time to step into the future of ESG.

