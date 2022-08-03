ARTICLE

Given the current market volatility and depressed stock prices, Goodwin's Public Company Advisory Practice has prepared the following presentation on securities law issues in volatile markets. The topics covered include the following: (1) Reverse Stock Splits; (2) Going Dark; (3) Loss of WKSI Status; (4) Exchange Act Filer Status; (5) Baby Shelf Rules; (6) Stock Repurchases; (7) Alternative Financings; (8) Option Repricing; (9) Restricted Stock Units; (10) Inducement Grants; (11) Winding Down; and (12) Non-GAAP Adjustments. We hope our readers find this content useful.

