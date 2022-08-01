ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Kelley Howes joins Richard Levick on the In House Warror Podcast to discuss some of the changes being introduced by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler including: ESG, crypto and blockchain, material non-public information (MNPI) and more. She also covers the strong capital markets, the challenges of the brain drain at the SEC, which has led to a loss of institutional memory, and the importance of finding a way to get to yes for your clients.

Listen to the podcast.

Originally Published by In House Warrior Podcast

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved