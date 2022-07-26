On July 19, 2022, the SEC announced an award of more than $17 million award to a whistleblower who provided critical information and assistance to the SEC in a covered action and related action. (The order granting the award can be accessed here.) The SEC noted that because the same information provided led to the success of the related action, the whistleblower is also entitled to an award based on amounts collected in the related action.

Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower noted that "[t]oday's award underscores the SEC's commitment to rewarding meritorious whistleblowers who provide valuable information and exemplary cooperation that advance the agency's enforcement efforts."

Since issuing its first whistleblower award in 2012, the SEC has awarded approximately $1.3 billion to 278 individuals.

SEC Announces $17 Million Award to Whistleblower

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.