Welcome back to our video series tracking the latest SEC developments impacting the private equity industry, hosted by Marc Ponchione, Rob Kaplan, Julie Riewe and Kristin Snyder, all of whom served in senior roles at the SEC.

In this episode, our hosts, Kristin Snyder, partner in our White Collar & Regulatory Defense practice, and Marc Ponchione, head of the firm's Funds Regulatory practice, switch moderator roles with Ulysses Smith, the firm's ESG senior advisor, and provide insight on the SEC's proposed rules relating to ESG practices by investment advisers.

On May 25, the SEC issued two proposed rules related to ESG practices by registered funds and investment advisers – one related to investment adviser and registered fund disclosures, the "Proposed ESG Rule," and one related to registered funds names, the "Proposed Names Rule." For purposes of this vidcast, we focus primarily on the aspects of the proposed rules that are most relevant for private fund advisers.

Join us as Kristin, Marc and Ulysses address key aspects of the proposed rules, and the main takeaways for private funds.

We invite you to watch the conversation below (~15 minutes).

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.