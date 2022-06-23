On May 17, 2022, the SEC charged a registered investment advisor ("RIA") and three former senior portfolio managers with fraud involving concealment of the downside risks of a complex options trading strategy (the "Strategy"). Following the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020, the scheme was exposed. The Strategy was sold to 114 institutional investors, including pension funds. The RIA has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle SEC charges and with its parent over $5 billion in victim restitution.

The SEC's complaint alleges the Strategy's lead portfolio manager orchestrated the scheme and, with assistance from other senior portfolio managers, manipulated financial reports and information. They allegedly manipulated information to present lower-than-accurate losses in a market crash scenario and smoothed performance data. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that the lead portfolio manager and other senior portfolio managers made multiple efforts to conceal their conduct from the SEC. The RIA plead guilty and admitted that its conduct violated federal securities laws. The RIA agreed to a cease-and-desist order, and certain financial penalties and disgorgement. As a result, the RIA is automatically disqualified from providing advisory services to US-registered investments for 10 years and will exit these businesses subject to brief transition periods. The SEC's complaint also seeks additional penalties against the leading portfolio managers, including permanent injunctions, disgorgement, plus interest and penalties. In tandem, the US Southern District of New York has also announced criminal charges against the RIA and the leading portfolio managers of the Strategy.

In response to this action, SEC Chair Gary Gensler called for further investor protections. He said, "[t]his case once again demonstrates that even the most sophisticated institutional investors, like pension funds, can become victims of wrongdoing. Unfortunately, we've seen a recent string of cases in which derivatives and complex products have harmed investors across market sectors." Chair Gensler continued, "The Commission stands ready to use all appropriate tools to protect investors, including upholding prohibitions against certain activities by the guilty parties."

Originally published in REVERSEinquiries: Volume 5, Issue 2.

Click here to read the articles in this latest edition.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.