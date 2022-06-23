On June 15, 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued a request for comment to "help determine which 'information providers,' such as index providers, model portfolio providers, and pricing services, might come under the [SEC's] definition of an investment adviser." The request for comment discusses the roles played by these entities in, for example, the construction and calculation of indices, and analyzes the factors used to determine whether an entity is providing investment advice within the meaning of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. The SEC is concerned about what it terms "significant discretion" in index methodologies, citing a law review article.1

We will publish a detailed analysis of the request for comment at a later date.

Footnotes

1 Chair Gensler's statement is available at: SEC.gov | Statement on Request for Comment on Certain Information Providers. The request for comment is available at: 1 Chair Gensler's statement is available at: SEC.gov | Statement on Request for Comment on Certain Information Providers. The request for comment is available at: https://www.sec.gov/rules/other/2022/ia-6050.pdf.

Originally published in REVERSEinquiries: Volume 5, Issue 2.

