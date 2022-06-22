SEC committee discusses climate and SPAC proposals

At the meeting, the committee voted on a number of potential general recommendations. With respect to the SEC's climate-related proposal, such recommendations included an affirmation of the committee's belief in the importance of climate disclosure and a request to the SEC to perform a more detailed cost-benefit analysis of the proposal, especially with respect to smaller companies. It also included potential recommendations for the rules to:

Provide more scaling and phase-in periods for emerging growth companies and smaller reporting companies.

Expand safe harbors from liability.

Create an incentive structure, rather than a penalty structure.

Address considerations that could deter companies from conducting IPOs, as well as the overall potential impact on very small companies.

Consider the impact on private companies of public companies' potential reluctance to include them in the value chain.

Consider industry-specific requirements and eliminate the costly and slow attestation requirement.

Treat the disclosure as "furnished," not "filed."

Delay the disclosure due date and delay the general phase-in dates to give companies more preparation time.

The committee also encouraged the SEC to keep the SPAC alternative viable, and included potential recommendations for the proposed rules to:

Require more disclosure earlier in the process to avoid information asymmetry.

Provide nuanced guidance to clarify who has underwriter status.

Provide a safe harbor for the disclosure of projections.

Lengthen time frames in the Investment Company Act safe harbor for identifying a target and completing a deSPAC transaction.

SEC staff comments on non-GAAP adjustments in collaboration agreements

California court strikes down state's board gender diversity statute

ESG incentives on the rise

On May 10, Pay Governance released a Viewpoint report on the rise of inclusion of environmental, social and governance metrics in corporate incentive plans, exploring the question of whether executives are excessively benefitting from these incentives. The report noted that 69% of S&P 500 companies reported the inclusion of ESG metrics in their incentive plans in their 2022 proxy statements, a significant increase from the 52% reported in 2021, if that percentage holds for the remainder of the year. The report also focused on criticism that these ESG targets will just lead to more pay and not more ESG, which Pay Governance found to not be empirically supported, and noted that its research indicates that compensation committee members are acting conservatively in setting and scoring ESG goals.

Audit Analytics publishes financial restatements report

62% of restatements were reissuance restatements (big "R"), the highest proportion since 2005.

Debt and equity securities accounting was the top issue necessitating restatements in 2021, both including and excluding SPAC-related restatements.

The number of restatements with a negative impact on net income decreased from 37% in 2020 to 32% in 2021 (excluding SPAC-related restatements).

61% of restatements in 2021 covered an annual report, with the balance covering quarterly financials (excluding SPAC-related restatements).

For SPAC-related restatements, 35% related to redeemable shares and 42% related to warrants.

