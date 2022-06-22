The US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has come under increased scrutiny following its widely anticipated proposed rules that would require extensive reporting by public companies of climate change-related disclosures and related attestations.

On April 25, 2022, a group of professors of law and finance submitted a comment letter (public letter) raising questions concerning the proposed rules. The letter calls into question whether the Commission, as a financial regulator, has the authority to collect information on a company's contribution to climate change. In addition, the letter argues that the proposed rules respond to interest groups that are not among the SEC's statutory constituencies.

On June 17, 2022, with now 30 signatories, the group of academics filed another letter urging the Commission to withdraw its proposal. The June 17th comment letter requests that the Commission withdraw the proposed rules, as they are neither appropriate for either investor protection nor the public interest.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.