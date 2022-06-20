On March 30, 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("Commission") proposed new rules and amendments to existing rules and forms (the "Proposed Rules," see summary) addressing the treatment of initial public offerings ("IPOs") by special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") and subsequent business combination transactions ("De-SPAC Transactions") between SPACs and operating companies ("Targets"). The Proposed Rules were published in the Federal Register on May 13, 2022 and the comment period has now closed.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, through its comment letter filed with the Commission, expressed support for increased disclosure related to SPAC IPOs and De-SPAC Transactions, but raised significant concerns about the newly proposed Rule 140a, which relates to gatekeepers in De-SPAC Transactions.

The Federal Regulation of Securities Committee ("Committee") of the American Bar Association's Business Law Section, through its comment letter filed with the Commission, addressed, among other things, the need to preserve the availability of distinct capital-raising alternatives for issuers and investors, while striking the right balance between investor protection and capital formation. In 71 pages of analysis and comment, the Committee's letter raises concerns regarding a number of aspects of the Proposed Rules, such as the fairness determination of the De-SPAC Transaction in the Proposed Rules, making the Target a co-registrant to a merger registration statement in connection with a De-SPAC Transaction as to which there is no basis, the overly broad and unsupported interpretation regarding the entities that may be considered to be statutory underwriters under the proposed Rule 140a, the amendments that would remove the current safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for De-SPAC Transactions, and the proposed Investment Company Act safe harbor.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.