ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Letter From The Editors

As 2022 nears its midpoint, the ability of the private equity industry to adapt to change is coming into play on multiple fronts. As the combination of inflation, geopolitical instability and changes in monetary policy point to a likely turn in the credit cycle, sponsors and portfolio companies are preparing for a more challenging capital environment. The more aggressive approach by the DOJ and FTC to antitrust issues has brought increased scrutiny of the divestiture acquisitions that comprise an important component of private equity dealflow. Meanwhile, the SEC has been issuing a steady steam of proposed rules that would significantly alter everything from cybersecurity reporting requirements to the allowable commercial terms for private fund advisors. (There is, however, a welcome regulatory development coming out of Westminster, as the United Kingdom implements its new Qualifying Asset Holding Company regime.)

As always, sponsors continue to adapt to new opportunities for both capital and investment. Funds are using innovative rated note structures to access capital from yield-hungry insurance companies, while holding companies are turning to pre-capitalized trust securities as a leverage-neutral, covenant-lite funding source. On the investment front, new frontiers are being explored, as funds look to the opportunities presented by the privatization of activities in space and the growth of space-based technologies. And the rise of non-fungible tokens is bringing a new arena for IP assets-and where those assets need to be protected.

We hope that you find the Spring 2022 Private Equity Report to be a useful review of some of the key issues now on the private equity agenda.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.