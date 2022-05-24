ARTICLE

As previously reported, on March 21, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") proposed amendments to Regulations S-K and S-X that would require registrants to provide certain climate-related information in their registration statements and periodic reports, including disclosures regarding direct (Scope 1), indirect (Scope 2), and for certain registrants, up-and-downstream (Scope 3) emissions. The SEC recently extended the public comment period on the proposed rulemaking until June 17, 2022.

