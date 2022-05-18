ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In April 2022, the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia, along with the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia and the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of the District of Columbia, hosted a very special event with Gurbir Grewal, the Director of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). At that event, Womble Bond Dickinson LLP Partner Britt Biles moderated a discussion with Director Grewal. Listen to this episode of Line of Defense to hear Director Grewal and Ms. Biles have a one-on-one conversation about the SEC's current approach to Enforcement.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.