On May 5, 2022, Congressman McHenry, the senior Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, and Congressman Huizenga, the senior Republican on the Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets Subcommittee sent a letter to Chairwoman Maxine Waters reiterating their demand for a hearing with the full US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The House Financial Services Committee Republicans previously called on Chair Waters to schedule a hearing with the full SEC no later than April 2022 to discuss the SEC's expansive rulemaking agenda and to hear the views of each Commissioner. In the letter, the Congressmen note that, "the SEC has taken several actions outside the scope of its authority and jurisdiction, and it has done so without giving stakeholders a fair chance to provide input. It is imperative that our full Committee convene to discuss the SEC's unprecedented rulemaking agenda and hear the full range of views on the Commission."

Read the full letter to Chair Waters here.

