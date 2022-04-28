Mehrnaz Jalali and Rikisha Collins authored an article in The Legal Intelligencer discussing the SEC's proposed rule on climate-related disclosures and the roles that public companies play in addressing climate change and sustainability.

The Climate and ESG Task Force was created over a year ago to improve transparency, consistency, and reliability. The SEC's recent and long-awaited proposed rule has sparked some controversy. Some view the proposed rules as "an opportunity for consistency, comparability, and reliability in climate-related information shared by companies to investors." In contrast, others perceive this as a "substantial burden and cost on companies and a significant shift in the existing regulatory framework."

In this article, Naz and Rikisha evaluate the impact of this rule on public companies by taking a look at the implementation of a phase-in compliance and comment period, how it would amend Regulation S-K and Regulation S-X, and also provide practical guidance for public companies.

To read the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.