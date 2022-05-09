ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

"Under the US Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed rule, publicly traded companies will have four days to report 'material cybersecurity incidents' and meet other disclosure requirements as part of the agency's ongoing and intensifying cybersecurity focus."

Read the article (subscription required)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.