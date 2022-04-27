ARTICLE

United States: SEC Reporting Workshop - Session 4: Why It Matters: Section 16 Reporting And Liability (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This session covers Section 16–purpose and overview, Section 16 insiders and timing considerations–entering and leaving the system, short swing profits and disgorgement and disclosure considerations.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.