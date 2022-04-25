ARTICLE

Tomorrow is Earth Day, the annual celebration − since 1970 − of our planet and the opportunity to come together to support positive action to protect the environment for generations to come.

Perhaps it is fitting, then, that the SEC's recently proposed climate-risk disclosure requirements are still in the news and still a focal point of this week's newsletter. Be sure to take a look at Michael Ruder's update story.

